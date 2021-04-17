Several people caught by gardai in Dundalk pub fined for breaching Covid restrictions

Gardai inspected a pub in Dundalk suspected to be in breach of Covid-19 restrictions and discovered a number of people on the premises.

A pub, believed to be in the town centre, was inspected by gardai investigating alleged breaches of Public Health Regulations on Saturday April 10th.

Several people were discovered in the bar flouting the current pandemic restrictions and were fined.

"As part of Operation Navigation, a licensed premises was inspected by Gardaí investigating , Co. Louth, on Saturday, 10th April 2021", a garda spokesman said.

"A number of people were discovered in breach of current Public Health Regulations and a number of Fixed Payment Notices were issued.

"The COVID-19 Pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations in order to save lives."