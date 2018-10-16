Dundalk Grammar School to stage All Shook Up

Dundalk Grammar School students are presenting ‘All Shook Up’ a 2004 American jukebox musical of Elvis Presley’ music next Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, October 24-26.

The show is set in 1955, somewhere in middle America, where one girl’s dream and a surprise visit from a mysterious leather-jacketed, guitar-playing stranger help a small town to discover the magic of romance and the power of rock & roll.

This wonderful musical features classics such as “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Burning Love,” “Love Me Tender,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” “Jailhouse Rock,” “Blue Suede Shoes,” “A Little Less Conversation,” “Hound Dog,” “Don’t Be Cruel,” and of course, “All Shook Up.”

The performance will take place in the Finnamore Hall, Dundalk Grammar School multi-purpose hall, on Wednesday 24th, Thursday 25th and Friday 26th October at 7.30pm sharp.

Tickets priced €15 for adults, €10 for OAP’s and €8 for children can be booked through the school office at 042 933 44 59.

