05/08/2021

LOUTH WEATHER: Thunderstorms and downpours expected as Status Yellow warning remains in place

KILKENNY

Tadgh McNally

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

It’s set to be a blustery and rainy day across Louth today, as the country remains under a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning.

Across the county, Met Éireann are forecasting heavy showers of rain this morning with windy conditions alongside it.

The Status Yellow warning, which is for thunderstorms and rain, will remain in place until 10pm tonight.

Towards the afternoon, there will be more widespread heavy rain or thunderstorms developing in Louth.

Met Éireann have said that there is a risk of both hail and spot flooding.

Top temperatures this afternoon will be between 17 and 21 degrees.

Tonight the weather will remain blustery with heavy rain, with clear spells only set to develop in the southern parts of Leinster.

According to Met Éireann, the pollen count will remain low today and tomorrow.

