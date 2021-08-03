Support of Louth people helped almost three million people in 25 countries

Trócaire has thanked the people of County Louth for their essential support, which helped the charity assist 2.7 million people in 25 of the poorest countries across the world last year.

The figures were released in Trócaire’s annual report, which showed that the aid agency raised €73 million in 2020/21 during one of the toughest years in living memory due to the global outbreak of Covid-19. The money came from both the public and from institutional donors including Irish Aid.

The report details an increase of 15% on funds raised from the previous year, with the total being the highest income raised in three years.

Of the 2.7 million people the organisation supported last year, 2.1 million people received humanitarian support, while over 600,000 people were supported through Trócaire’s long-term development work. This work includes agricultural support, women’s empowerment projects and support for human rights defenders.

In 2020, Irish Aid contributed €22 million to Trócaire’s work. As a result of this funding, Trócaire was able to reach 426,383 individuals with support to mitigate the risks of Covid-19, including secondary impacts such as food insecurity and violence against women.

Among the charity's key advocacy priorities in 2020/21 were investment in Ireland’s overseas aid budget and the advancement of the campaign for Ireland to support a binding UN Treaty on Business and Human Rights.

The solidarity shown to the world’s poorest by people in Ireland during the pandemic was humbling, according to Trócaire’s CEO, Caoimhe de Barra.

“I am immensely grateful for – and humbled by – the response of our staff, partners, supporters, governing body members and donors. All of these individuals and organisations worked extremely hard to help Trócaire respond in support of those most affected by this global pandemic.

"In 2020/21, despite all of the challenges presented by the pandemic, we supported 2.7million people in 25 countries.”

“This level of impact would not be possible without the commitment of our teams, partners and supporters. People here at home should be very proud of the positive and lasting change they have created.”