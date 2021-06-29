JOB ALERT: Castleblayney Credit Union  hiring a Financial Controller

FINANCIAL CONTROLLER

Castleblayney Credit Union is recruiting a Financial Controller who will report to the CEO and assist with the financial management of the Credit Union which has 14,000 members and manages assets in excess of €60m.

The Financial Controller will be a key member of the Management Team and will contribute to the growth and development of the credit union.

The main responsibilities of the position are to:

Prepare financial / management accounts, budgets and cash flow projections,

Report on financial performance to the CEO,

Implement Board policies and procedures and attend Board and Committee meetings, as requested,

Assist the CEO in developing and implementing systems of internal control,

Implement financial controls to safeguard the assets of the credit union,

Identify and mitigate internal and external risks that could affect the credit union,

Prepare and submit statutory and regulatory returns in a timely manner,

Undertake / oversee accounts payable, payroll processing and bank reconciliations,

Undertake cost / benefit analyses for capital investments and new services,

Participate in decision-making, as a key member of the management team,

Supervise staff, as required,

Liaise with internal / external auditors and regulatory authorities, as required

Assist in maintaining compliance within all aspects of the credit union statutory and regulatory remit.

The position will require a high level of computer literacy along with excellent written and oral skill, ability to work on own initiative to deliver agreed targets within set timeframes and excellent analytical and data interrogation abilities.

The successful candidate will have:

A recognised accountancy qualification with financial control, and management reporting experience,

A minimum of three years’ relevant post qualification experience in practice or in an equivalent financial role in industry,

An understanding of the ethos of credit unions and sectoral challenges is desirable,

Experience in developing and implementing policies and procedures for financial control,

Strong IT skills, especially excel skills are required, along with the ability to build and develop an efficient financial management environment.

The ideal candidate will come from a financial services background with relevant experience, a strong commercial acumen and strong communication skills.

The candidate will have a proven ability to work in a dynamic and fast changing regulatory environment.

Salary will be commensurate with experience and qualifications.

Castleblayney Credit Union is an Equal Opportunities Employer.

Applicants will be shortlisted for interview. Canvassing will disqualify. The Central Bank of Ireland’s Fitness and Probity Standards will apply to this role.

Castleblayney Credit Union is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

Applications by email to jennifer@jprundle.com quoting reference ‘CCU Financial Controller Application’ in the subject field.

Applications to be received on or before Friday 9th July 2021.