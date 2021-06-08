Carlingford Ferry has launched new sunset cruise

Carlingford Lough Ferry is kicking off the summer season with the launch of its passenger cruise schedule.

Last week, dates were released for their June Sunset cruises, which commences this Saturday June 12th and tickets are already being snapped up.

Carlingford Lough is an area of outstanding natural beauty, and is at its most beautiful as the sun sets over the Cooley Peninsula and the majestic Mourne Mountains.

These new sunset lough cruises are specifically designed to offer customers the opportunity to take a safe and socially distanced cruise on the iconic Carlingford Lough.

While onboard, passengers will enjoy a fascinating audio tour, that will offer insights into the myths and legends of this majestic Lough, its formation as a glacial fjord, and its abundance of wildlife and bird life, in addition to live music and entertainment.

Carlingford Lough Ferry launched it’s passenger cruise service, ‘Carlingford Lough Cruises’ in 2019, and these passenger cruises on the Lough have since proved extremely popular with the number of cruises increasing annually.

This summer, they are extending their range of cruises once again and offering a host of new cruise experiences.

Their popular Lough & Lighthouse cruises return throughout July and August, with June featuring a new Sunset inner Lough cruise to start the summer season of cruises.

This year will also see the introduction of a number of new cruise collaborations, which will offer local producers the opportunity to showcase their produce as part of a special series of ‘Meet the Maker’ cruises.

These new partnership cruises will include ‘Summer Gin Tasting Cruises’ and Carlingford Oyster Tasting Cruises, in addition to a new range of maritime cruises.

The Car Ferry service, which normally operates between Greencastle in Co. Down and Greenore, Co. Louth will also be resuming its daily service from June 5th.

Commenting on the launch of these new cruises, Commercial Director, Irene Hamilton said: “We’re really excited about our new range of cruises for Summer 2021 and in particular, our new Sunset Cruises and our Meet the Maker cruises, which allow us the opportunity to work with some wonderful local producers.

"Everyone has given up so much by staying indoors during most recent lockdown and we’re really looking forward to starting our summer cruises once again and offering people the opportunity to travel out on the Lough and enjoy a safe outdoors experience for family and friends”.

Carlingford Lough Ferry’s primary vessel the Aisling Gabrielle features a large open main deck area with upper viewing decks on either side of the vessel.

Passenger numbers will be strictly monitored and reduced to approximately 50% of the normal 250 passenger capacity.

Passengers will be allocated seating based on their booking numbers with social distancing applied between each set of seats booked, so that guests can relax and enjoy the panoramic views of the iconic Carlingford Lough with the backdrop of the Mourne and Cooley Mountains.

Tickets are available via Eventbrite at https://carlingfordloughsunsetcruise.eventbrite.ie and cost €20 per adult (upper decks), €15 per adult (lower deck) and €10 per child under 13. Children under 2 are free. Further information can be found on our Facebook page and Website www.carlingfordferry.com/cruises.



