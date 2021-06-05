Dundalk man prosecuted for possession of offensive weapon over children's scissors

A Defence barrister has told Dundalk district court that there was a background to an incident which resulted in his client being prosecuted for possession of an offensive weapon - over a pair of children's scissors.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan struck out a charge of making a threat to kill or cause serious harm after being told the DPP was seeking to have it withdrawn, after viewing CCTV footage.

Gardaí had received a report of a roadside dispute on Hoey’s Lane, Dundalk on June 10th last year where a complainant claimed the defendant - James McDonagh with an address at College Heights, Dundalk, was after threatening him.

They met a large group outside Mr.McDonagh’s home but none of the men said they would make a statement.

The Defence said there was a dispute over what happened and CCTV footage was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions, which has resulted in the other charge being withdrawn.

The court heard the 26 year old had previously been given the Probation Act for possession of an offensive weapon.

The Defence barrister told the court his client, his partner and their young child had been followed from a supermarket to their family home, and from there.

He said the defendant took possession of his child’s Crayola scissors and the mist descended.

The barrister added his client was extremely remorseful for his ill temper but stressed that there is a back story to it.

Judge McKiernan imposed a four month sentence, but suspended it for 12 months on the defendant entering a bond to be of good behaviour for that period.