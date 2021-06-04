Call for urgent work on astro turf pitches in Dundalk

Councillor Seán Kelly has called for urgent work to be done to astro turf pitches in Oldbridge and Ashling Park.

Cllr Kelly again raised the issue of the condition of the astro turf pitches at both Oldbridge and Ashling Park with council management at last Tuesday's meeting of Dundalk Municipal Council.

Cll Kelly said: "The condition of the pitches are deplorable, they are of no use in current state and the Council needs to act now to maintain and secure them for the community."

The local councillor raised the issues around Oldbridge previously in a motion before the Council and has since visited Ashling Park which is in a similar state.

He continued: "We cannot build this infrastructure and then allow it fall into this such levels of disrepair, it is a small minority causing these issues and if they were properly maintained and secured the whole community including local clubs and groups could benefit from them.

"Oldbridge has Shamrocks, Ashling Park has Dealgan Boxing Club and Redeemer Celtic.

"They could all be availing of the facilities if they were in working order."

Council management undertook to look at sites and come back to the Council next month.