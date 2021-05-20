Two for Today: Greene Finance provide broad range of mortgage advice

To mark the re-opening of businesses the Dundalk Democrat are running a Back in Business campaign to help the county's economy and encourage people to shop local.

We will be highlighting two Louth businesses every day with our 'Two for Today' initiative.

Make sure to support local so we can get #LouthBackInBusiness.

Greene Finance and Property

Greene Finance and Property

Phone: 042 934 0660

Email: info@greenefinanceandproperty.com

www.greenefinanceandproperty.com

We provide a broad range of mortgage advice to first time buyers, trader uppers and investors.

Greene Finance and Property provides up to date investment advice on deposits, managed funds and a range of unregulated investment products.