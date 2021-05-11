Two for Today: Support Louth Businesses
Two for Today: Supporting Louth businesses today and every day
To mark the re-opening of businesses the Dundalk Democrat are running a Back in Business campaign to help the county's economy and encourage people to shop local.
We will be highlighting two Louth businesses every day with our 'Two for Today' initiative.
Make sure to support local so we can get #LouthBackInBusiness.
Here is the second of today's businesses in our Two for Today initiative:
National Tile
Coe's Road, Dundalk, A91 YR61
Email: info@national-tile.com
Phone: 042 9337678
www.national-tile.com
@nationaltiledundalk
National Tile have been carefully creating and covering all your individual tiling and flooring needs, dreams and budgets for over 40 years.
We are leading suppliers and distributors of wall, floor, porcelain and mosaic tiles, together with engineered wooden floors, laminate flooring, tiling tools and fitting materials.
