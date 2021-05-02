Dundalk senator calls for grants for local newspapers

Louth Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan has said she is concerned for the funding of local newspapers as she welcomed support funding announced for radio station.

“I would have a concern for the funding of our local newspapers. Advertising revenue has decreased dramatically over the past year and while many newspapers have gone digital, this in itself is expensive,” Senator McGreehan said.

“Our local newspapers deserve and require grant funding. So much of our news locally is recorded in our newspapers, they are a valuable archive, and they are so important to keep us all connected and up to date on what's happening locally,” she added.

McGreehan also welcomed the BAI announcement of the allocation of €2.58m to the independent commercial radio sector.

The Government provided €2.5m to the BAI in December for this purpose. A total of €97,500 from the fund has been allocated to LMFM.

Senator McGreehan commented: “This is great news for radio stations locally and nationally. They provide a great service to us all, keeping us informed on local and national issues.

“They are an integral part of our local democracy reporting on council and municipal meetings, giving voice to local campaigners, local artists and events.”