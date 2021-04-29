Casting call! Local extras wanted for blockbuster Disney sequel

Disney are currently looking for local extras to star in 'Disenchanted', sequel to hit movie 'Enchanted', which will be filmed in County Wicklow/Dublin between May and August 2021.

Clocktower Productions released the details of their casting call via MovieExtras.ie, and their post contains all the relevant details for people interested in signing up.

Submissions for nondescript roles will be accepted for all performers, regardless of age, sex, ethnicity, disability, race, color, national origin, sexual orientation or gender identity.

Check out all the details and how to apply by clicking here.

The only catch if you're lucky enough to get selected is that you will need to be available for filming in Dublin between May and August. On the bright side, all work is paid and you might just get to star alongside Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams!