Call for Dundalk people to take part in SOSAD's first walk or climb event “Rise Above”

The people of Dundalk are being urged to take part in SOSAD's first walk or climb event “Rise Above”.

From the May 1st to 5th SOSAD are asking people from Louth and across the country to get their walking boots on and take a hike, a mountain trail or a 5k nature walk in aid of the charity that has counselling centres in Dundalk, along with Drogheda, Navan, Cavan, Carrickmacross and Tullamore.

“Rise Above” is aimed to get everyone out in nature, to reflect and spend time with a family member or individuals in a social bubble as they take on the challenge to rise above.

This event is a reminder to us all that no matter our current struggles or negative situations we face, there is always a helping hand to guide you every step of the way.

“This event will hold a special meaning to everyone involved and it is always important that we remind ourselves that we can overcome all our battles", said SOSAD manager Carol West.

For this campaign, SOSAD have teamed up with local hiking and hill-walking groups such as the Blayney Ramblers so you can get all the guidance you need when taking to the hills.

Registration is currently open on SOSAD’s website which includes a €15 donation going to the charity and you will receive a branded t-shirt that you can wear on the day.

Don’t forget to tag @sosadireland_official on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook in your photos during the event