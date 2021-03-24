Dundalk based firm Horseware Ireland gets major investment

Dundalk based company Horseware Ireland has attracted siginficant investment from Lonsdale Capital Partners, the London based private equity firm with strong Irish links.

Horseware Ireland, the global and market leading producer of branded equestrian and pet products including rugs, clothing, therapies and accessories, has plans to accelerate growth and expand its market presence worldwide.

Senior management, led by CEO Mark Saunders, have also invested in the company and will continue in their leadership roles.

The company was founded in 1985 by entrepreneur Tom MacGuinness and his wife Carol. Horseware Ireland employs over 500 people globally, with annual revenues in excess of €40m and facilities that are wholly and directly owned and managed by the company in Ireland, the USA, China and Cambodia.

Mr. MacGuinness will continue as a shareholder and a director of the company.

Founder of Horseware Ireland, Tom MacGuinness said: “I welcome this investment by Lonsdale which is a great sign of confidence in the growth potential and ongoing ambition of Horseware.

"I am excited by the possibilities this investment will provide to bring the company to a new level.

"I will remain closely involved with the business as a shareholder and as company director responsible for new product development.

"We have always put our deeply valued customers, consumers and horses at the centre of everything we do and I promise you that will not change. “

Ross Finegan, Partner, Lonsdale Capital Partners, said: “We have long admired the achievements and success of Horseware Ireland which has a unique heritage and a justifiable reputation for high performance equestrian products.

"I am delighted that Lonsdale can support the further growth and development of this impressive company and I congratulate Tom and Carol MacGuinness, their family and management on this development.

"I’m looking forward to working with Mark Saunders and his management team to continue this home grown Irish and international success story.”

Mark Saunders, CEO of Horseware Ireland said: "We’re delighted to work with Lonsdale Capital Partners who share our vision to further grow our brand globally and our commitment to new product development.

"We are entering a very exciting new phase of development for Horseware Ireland, and this will continue to benefit our industry partners and our customers long into the future.”