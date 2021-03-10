Dundalk's Bush School to get major upgrade works

Louth and Meath Education and Training Board (LMETB) has announced the extension and part refurbishment of Bush Post Primary School in Dundalk.

Mr. Martin O’Brien, Chief Executive of LMETB, has confirmed that he has got approval from the Department of Education to go to tender for the extension and refurbishment of Bush Post Primary school, located on the Cooley Peninsula.

Mr. O’Brien confirmed that this was one of several very significant developments which are being managed through LMETB’s Land and Buildings Department.

Ms. Sinead Murphy, Head of LMETB’s Land and Building Department described the completed extension and refurbishment as state of the art, bringing a new lease of life to the school.

Reflecting on progress made by Bush Post Primary School over the past two decades, Mr. O’ Brien recounted his time there as Principal and the work involved in obtaining funding for the construction of the All-Weather Running Track, Community IT Facility, Community Meeting Facility and Bush Community Leisure facility.

These projects together with the introduction of several new programs and the recruitment of new staff empowered Bush Post Primary School increase enrolment from 306 students in 2000 to its present level.

These developments and the introduction of these new programs, at a time of scarce resources have spearheaded the way and enabled LMETB to convince the Department of Education of the need for the level of investment now secured.

Principal of Bush Post Primary School, Mr. Kevin Joyce, stated his delight at this development of Bush Post Primary School as an integral part of the local community, and that he looks forward to the opportunity to teach in the newly extended and refurbished school.

Cllr Antóin Watters has said staff, students, and the whole community were overjoyed to hear the announcement that construction of the extension and refurbishment will be going to tender Shortly.

Cllr. Waters recounted many happy days there as a student and said this development will give the people of Cooley an incredible boost amidst the everyday difficulties of living with the restrictions.

The project for Bush Post Primary School will include a new two-storey extension totalling 3140m2, that will accommodate a new entrance and general-purpose area providing a new identity for the school.

The new entrance will be located directly off a new landscaped entry plaza beside a drop off zone to the front of the school.

The additional accommodation will include, science labs, art room, home economics room, classrooms, library, computer rooms, catering facilities, student social areas and a special needs unit, replacing existing temporary accommodation on the school site.

The school will remain operational during the construction phase and the works will be completed on a phased basis.

The site works will include a new drop off zone, with designated staff and visitor parking, new ball courts and a new courtyard linking the existing building to the new extension.

Reflecting on developments at Bush, Mr. O’ Brien noted the excellent contribution of Mr. Kevin Conroy, Ms. Teresa Mc Kevitt, and the current Principal Mr. Kevin Joyce all of whom have continued the great work and continued the growth of Bush to this day.

Mr. O’ Brien confirmed that next year Bush will grow to 725 students and said that “this was very satisfying in the context of where Bush had commenced from and a testament to all staff past and present who had served their community and LMETB so well over the years.

Cllr Wayne Harding, Chair of LMETB said the repute of LMETB in delivering exceptional projects was beyond compare and once again demonstrated the dedication and determination of LMETB in delivering excellent solutions for the children of Louth and Meath.

