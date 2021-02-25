Dundalk pupils doing readathon to fundraise for local charities
Pupils of St Malachy's Girls' School in Dundalk are doing a readathon to raise money for local charities.
The local pupils are taking part in 'Ireland Reads' which is a new initiative to get the whole country reading.
The pupils of St Malachy's Girls' School are doing a readathon today, Thursday 25th February to fundraise for the Dundalk Simon community and St Patrick's soup kitchen.
They have set up a GoFundMe page https://www.gofundme.com/f/readathon-for-the-homeless-in-dundalk
