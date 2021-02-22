Louth Senator welcomes funding for Cooley Connect Well

Fianna Fáil Senator for Louth Erin McGreehan has today welcomed the announcement by Government that the Cooley Connect Well is to receive a grant of €4,000 through the Peatlands Community Engagement Scheme 2021.

The Government has approved grant funding of just under €230,000 to 25 local community groups and organisations for a variety of peatlands related projects across Ireland.

The grant was awarded to Cooley Connect Well to undertake professional mapping of local historical sites, preserve and maintain common local historical walk, engage with expert for historical site and habitat report, print and distribute booklets, engagement with local school and community booklet launch.

Senator McGreehan commented: “It is welcome news that there will be research carried out and this will be available to all in the community to learn from the project.

“The importance of the link between our heritage and our native habitats is crucial to this project.

"Our native flora and fauna are integral to our folklore and heritage.

“I am looking forward to learning from the project and seeing the results.

“Congratulations to all involved” concluded the Louth Senator.