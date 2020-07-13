Louth GAA
GAELS TALES | Malachy McKenna selects his Hunterstown Rovers and Louth all-time XVs
Louth GAA
Hunterstown Rovers' Malachy McKenna with Ryan Burns, the club's former minor footballer of the year. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
CLUB
Hunterstown Rovers.
FIRST MEMORY OF YOUR CLUB
1973 Second Division final.
BIGGEST RIVALRY & WHY?
In recent years, we seem to be meeting Clans and Young Irelands a lot.
BEHIND THE SCENES HERO
Syl Levins, Mickey Lane and Patsy Lynch have given a lifetime of service.
MOST MEMORABLE WIN
Beating a Clans team full of county players in the senior championship in 1995.
WE STOLE IT OFF xx IN xx
Seán O’Mahony’s in the 1987 junior final.
MY ROVERS XV OF ALL-TIME
Alan Fedigan; Dan Rock, Ollie Reilly (never seen him play but he has to be on it!), Michael Taaffe; Noel Carrie, Jim Matthews, Ciarán Matthews; Dessie Levins, Dennis Reilly; Mickey Durnin, John Levins, Robert Martin; Pádraig Matthews, Patrick Kilcoyne, Pádraig Callaghan.
BEST MEMORY OF SUPPORTING LOUTH
Louth vs Tyrone: Navan, ’06.
BEST PLAYER YOU SAW PLAYING FOR LOUTH
Paddy Keenan.
YOUR LOUTH TEAM OF ALL-TIME
This is a Louth team picked by a Meathman!
Gerry Farrell; John O’Brien, David Mulligan, Colm McCarragher; Peter Fitzpatrick, Terry Lennon, Stephen Melia; Paddy Keenan, Séamus O’Hanlon; Damien Reid, Mark Brennan, Stefan White; Colin Kelly, Shane Lennon, JP Rooney.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE GAELS TALES
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on