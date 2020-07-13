GAELS TALES | Malachy McKenna selects his Hunterstown Rovers and Louth all-time XVs

CLUB

Hunterstown Rovers.

FIRST MEMORY OF YOUR CLUB

1973 Second Division final.

BIGGEST RIVALRY & WHY?

In recent years, we seem to be meeting Clans and Young Irelands a lot.

BEHIND THE SCENES HERO

Syl Levins, Mickey Lane and Patsy Lynch have given a lifetime of service.

MOST MEMORABLE WIN

Beating a Clans team full of county players in the senior championship in 1995.

WE STOLE IT OFF xx IN xx

Seán O’Mahony’s in the 1987 junior final.

MY ROVERS XV OF ALL-TIME

Alan Fedigan; Dan Rock, Ollie Reilly (never seen him play but he has to be on it!), Michael Taaffe; Noel Carrie, Jim Matthews, Ciarán Matthews; Dessie Levins, Dennis Reilly; Mickey Durnin, John Levins, Robert Martin; Pádraig Matthews, Patrick Kilcoyne, Pádraig Callaghan.

BEST MEMORY OF SUPPORTING LOUTH

Louth vs Tyrone: Navan, ’06.

BEST PLAYER YOU SAW PLAYING FOR LOUTH

Paddy Keenan.

YOUR LOUTH TEAM OF ALL-TIME

This is a Louth team picked by a Meathman!

Gerry Farrell; John O’Brien, David Mulligan, Colm McCarragher; Peter Fitzpatrick, Terry Lennon, Stephen Melia; Paddy Keenan, Séamus O’Hanlon; Damien Reid, Mark Brennan, Stefan White; Colin Kelly, Shane Lennon, JP Rooney.

