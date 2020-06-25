GAELS TALES | Trevor Baylon selects his Westerns and Louth all-time XVs

CLUB

Westerns.

FIRST MEMORY OF YOUR CLUB

When I signed to Westerns in 1995 (from Sean McDermott’s) and they welcomed me to the club as if I was there all my life.

BIGGEST RIVALRY

Sean McDermott’s.



WHY?

They’re in the same parish and have been in the same league for most of the time I played; we had some serious battles over the years.

BEHIND THE SCENES HERO

Pat Duignan – always in the background and supporting the club in whatever way was needed.

MOST MEMORABLE WIN

Win against St. Bride’s in 1997 in the junior championship semi-final. No-one gave us a chance that day, but it was one of the best teams I ever played on; one which, unfortunately, didn’t fulfil its potential.



WE STOLE IT OFF xx IN xx

We beat Sean McDermott’s in Reaghstown in 2004 and we were behind for most of the game. We scored a penalty and a point to win it in the dying minutes which was vital as it put us on track for a crack at promotion that year.

But, to be honest, through the years, we’ve had more games stolen from us, and vital ones at that!

MY WESTERNS XV OF ALL-TIME

Picked from when I joined the club in 1995 to date.

Jonathan Brennan; Francis McArdle, Eugene Duffy, Brendan McMahon; Brian Martin, Lee Smith, Johnny Lynch; Pádraig Brennan, Tommy Durnin; Ciarán Scriven, Clint Sweeney, Anthony Durnin; Stephen Sweeney, Val Garrigan, David Martin.

Honourable mentions: Philip Baylon, John Murray Jnr, Aidan McGarrell, Terence Sweeney, Stephen Boylan, Martin Kane, Mickey Rodgers.

Joint-managers: Micheál McKeown and Paddy McGuinness – two great managers I played under.

YOUR WESTERNS IN THREE WORDS

Never say die.

BEST MEMORY OF SUPPORTING LOUTH

1991 Leinster quarter-final, Louth vs Kildare, in Drogheda; Stefan White, last-minute goal. I was only 13 at the time but still remember the ground hopping.

BEST PLAYER YOU SAW PLAYING FOR LOUTH

Paddy Keenan.

YOUR LOUTH TEAM OF ALL-TIME

Gerry Farrell; John O’Brien, David Mulligan, Peter Fitzpatrick; Aaron Hoey, Stephen Melia, Ray Finnegan; Paddy Keenan, Seamus O’Hanlon; Christy Grimes, Martin Farrelly, Colin Kelly; Cathal O’Hanlon, Stefan White, JP Rooney.

Subs: Shane Lennon, David Reilly, Nicky Malone, John Neary.

