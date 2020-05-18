Charity
Local GAA and soccer clubs raise significant sums for Dundalk charities
Geraldines, Glenmuir FC and Rock Celtic play their part for society
Geraldines’ LGFA players have donated the proceeds of their recent 24-hour solo challenge - which replaced their darkness into light involvement - to Pieta House.
The girls in green managed to amass the impressive sum of €8,450 on foot of each member of their adult team taking it in turn to solo a football on the run from 5am on Saturday, May 9, to the same time the following morning.
Soccer players belonging to Glenmuir, meanwhile, each clocked 5km in raising almost €1,600 for the same, worthy charity. Twenty-seven members of their senior squad began at 5:30am last Saturday week, running a combined 135km.
Furthermore, 27 Rock Celtic players have run a total of 805km since May 1, raising almost €4,000 for the local branches of the SOSAD and St. Vincent de Paul charities. Contributions can still be made with links available on the club’s Facebook page.
