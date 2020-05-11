Dundalk Golf Club publish protocols for course's re-opening next week

Dundalk Golf Club is preparing for a return to play next Monday, May 18, if the government approves the commencement of phase one of its plan to re-open Ireland.

However, only members living within 5km of the course will be able to play initially, although this distance restriction will be extended to 20km in phase two, which is scheduled to commence on June 8.

Following negotiations with the government and the public health authorities, the Golfing Union of Ireland and the Irish Ladies Golf Union published a protocol last Friday which sets out safety measures for golf to return in a phased manner. All clubs and golfers have a responsibility to ensure it is adhered to as all clubs must sign up and pledge to implement its criteria.

“Golf is fortunate in being one of the first sports to resume during the pandemic and therefore there is a responsibility on all of us to ensure proper compliance with the Protocol in order to assist the resumption of other sports,” said John O’Sullivan, Head of Operations at Dundalk Golf Club.

“Golf has been able to return early because it has demonstrated to government that it can take place in a safe, socially distant manner and it is vital that this happens when the playing of golf resumes.

“We are currently examining the criteria within the protocol to see how we will implement it in Dundalk and once we have finalised our plan we will share it with our members.”

Dundalk Golf Club’s plan for re-opening will include the procedure for booking tee-times, the format of the time-sheet, the hours of play, the procedures to be followed on arrival, on the course and after the round as well as the arrangements for use of the practice facilities. It will also include guidance on how to interact with club staff if there is an issue or a query.

The protocol is aligned to the five planned phases of the government’s roadmap and sets out how the restrictions on golf will be eased over the coming months. Over time, it will see a return to competitive play, access for guests and visitors, hosting of open competitions and the re-opening of the restaurant and the bar. The protocol may be updated or amended in line with ongoing government advice.

“All our members are eager to get back playing and that is understandable given the length of the closure and the good weather we have had recently. However, we have to be cautious in how we manage the return to playing because we are still dealing with a serious public health issue and need to show from the outset that we are approaching our reopening in a responsible and safe manner,” said O’Sullivan.

Dundalk Golf Club have also received several enquiries from people wishing to join the club in recent weeks and all membership queries should be directed to the club office by phone at 042-9321731 or by email to manager@dundalkgolfclub.ie.