FANZONE | Jason McConville picks his all-time Dundalk FC XI, best players and greatest memories

HOW LONG ARE YOU A FAN?

Since I was about seven.

FIRST MEMORY OF ORIEL PARK

My uncle, Joe Fergus, used to take me. We stood behind the away dugout - you could stand there at the time.



STAND OR SHED?

Used to be the shed, now in front of the stand with a few rockets who can be heard shouting from Park Street!

CUP OR LEAGUE?

I love the Cup. It brings great excitement to the town.

FAVOURITE PRESENT PLAYER?

Dane Massey.

ALL-TIME FAVOURITE?

I’ve two. I can’t go without saying Tommy Mc - the stories alone tell ya how good he was. Pity I couldn’t play like him! And Garry Haylock (is better than Crowe...).

BIGGEST RIVALRY?

Rovers. Goes without saying.

OPPOSITION I’VE A SOFT SPOT FOR?

Drogheda....... no, typo! Of course it’s Derry, one million percent.

GAME OF THE KENNY ERA?

Maccabi Tel Aviv in Tallaght - the first win for an Irish team in group stages of a European competition.

2019 IN A SENTENCE

Jam, Gray and Rev racing in Riga and Billy Moran signing his heart out in the airport.

ALL-TIME DUNDALK XI?

Peter Cherrie; Seán Gannon, Brian Gartland, Tommy Mc, Dane Massey; Daryl Horgan, Richie Towell, Stephen O’Donnell, Robbie Benson; Garry Haylock, Dessie Gorman.

WILL WE GET ANY MORE FOOTBALL THIS YEAR?

Look, I think we have more important things to worry about than football at the moment. As much as we love it we love our family and friends more, so safety first and in the end we will all come back bigger and better. There’ll be some amount on the European trip this year, please God!