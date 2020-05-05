INSIDE TRACK | Covid-19 intrudes on the schedule of Louth's favourite racehorse, Darver Star

County Louth’s favourite racehorse, Darver Star, is, as they say, out in grass.

An end-of-season programme was mapped for the Champion Hurdle third after his Cheltenham heroics, but everything changed with the intrusion of Covid-19.

Punchestown was part of the schedule, and it wasn’t only connections who looked forward to the gelding ending his season on a winning vein.

Having thrived on the expert handling of Meath trainer, Gavin Cromwell, ‘Darver’ is now being nourished on the lush grass of his joint-owner and breeder, Pat Cluskey’s Mansfieldstown farm.

But it will be back over the ‘border’ in due course, the handsome bay perhaps shaping up to bigger obstacles in the new season.