FANZONE | Brian McGuinness picks his all-time Dundalk FC XI et al

HOW LONG ARE YOU A FAN?

Approximately 50 years.

FIRST MEMORY OF ORIEL PARK

My Dad lifting me over the turnstile at Oriel Park.

STAND OR SHED?

Shed.

CUP OR LEAGUE?

League.

FAVOURITE PRESENT PLAYER?

Michael Duffy.

ALL-TIME FAVOURITE?

Stephen O’Donnell.

BIGGEST RIVALRY?

Shamrock Rovers.

OPPOSITION I’VE A SOFT SPOT FOR?

Derry City.

GAME OF THE KENNY ERA?

BATE, 3-0.

GAME OF THE MCLAUGHLIN ERA?

Spurs away.

2019 IN A SENTENCE

Fun in the sun in Riga.

ALL-TIME DUNDALK XI?

Richie Blackmore; Tommy McConville, Dermot Keely, Brian Gartland, Martin Lawlor; Stephen O’Donnell, Richie Towell, Dessie Gorman, Barry Kehoe, Daryl Horgan; Mick Fairclough.

WILL WE GET ANY MORE FOOTBALL THIS YEAR?

Yes.