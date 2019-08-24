Super Louth set for Croke Park return after beating Antrim in All-Ireland JFC semi-final

LGFA All-Ireland JFC semi-final

Louth 3-15 Antrim 1-5

Louth banished their Clones demons to give themselves a shot at erasing the memory of their other outstanding nightmare - the All-Ireland JFC decider - after seeing off Antrim in Saturday afternoon’s semi-final.

Darren Bishop’s team were ruthless against Ulster champions Antrim, who pipped them in the Division Four semi-final at St. Tiernach’s Park earlier in the season, and their comprehensive victory margin was certainly not a source of flatter.

Captain Kate Flood portrayed her match-winning ability with 2-6, her first goal coming at a critical time of the second half to give the Reds an unrelinquishable cushion. Antrim had caused the winners’ defence constant problems up until that point, only the Saffrons’ finishing was far from up to scratch as they granted Louth repeated reprieves.

In saying that, The Wee County were in the ascendency from the off and led six points to one, only for a mistake by ’keeper Una Pearson to allow Lara Dahunsi - Antrim’s dangerous forward - hit the game’s first goal.

Though Bishop’s charges rallied and took a 0-10 to 1-3 advantage to half-time, before, in spite of losing Eilis Hand to a sin-binning, pulling away towards the close with Flood (2) and substitute Lauren Boyle finding the net.

Pearson also atoned for her earlier error by stopping an Antrim penalty.

More to follow...

Louth: Una Pearson; Eilis Hand, Sarah Quinn, Shannen McLaughlin; Ceire Nolan, Michelle McMahon (0-1), Áine Breen; Eimear Byrne (0-1), Aoife Byrne; Rebecca Carr (0-2), Susan Byrne (0-1), Aoife Russell; Jennifer McGuinness, Kate Flood (2-6, 0-5 frees), Niamh Rice (0-2)

Subs: Deirbhile Osborne for Russell (HT), Lauren Boyle (1-1, 0-1 free) for McGuinness (39), Sinead Woods for A Byrne (44), Aoife Halligan for Breen (55), Seoda Matthews for Hand (55)

Antrim: Anna McCann; Sarah Haughey, Emma Kelly, Nicole Killeen; Ciara Brown, Saoirse Tennyson, Kayla Farren; Orla Corr, Emma Magee; Maria Hanna, Aislinn McFarland, Áine Tubridy (0-1), Lara Dahunsi (1-1), Niamh Enright, Cathy Carey (0-3, one free)

Subs: Caoimhe Stewart for Tennyson (33), Mairiosa McGourty for Enright (49), Caitlín Taggart for Farren (50), Aoife Taggart for Corr (53), Niamh Webb for McFarland (55)

Referee: Siobhán Coyle (Donegal)