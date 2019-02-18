Dundalk FC dumped out of Leinster Senior Cup by Athlone Town at Oriel Park

Leinster Senior Cup

Dundalk FC 0-1 Athlone Town

Dundalk FC were knocked out of the Leinster Senior Cup tonight by First Division Athlone Town at Oriel Park.

Dean Williams' second half strike settled the tie in favour of the Midlanders in what was their first competitive victory in 18 months.

FULL TIME | DUN 0-1 ATH



Dean Williams' goal in the 66th minute is the difference between the sides here at Oriel Park as Athlone Town progress to the quarter-finals of the Leinster Senior Cup.#DUNATH #CmonTheTown — Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) February 18, 2019

The Lilywhites handed a debut to new signing Jordan Flores, but the English midfielder departed the scene through injury before the finish - news which will further concern boss Vinny Perth.

Dundalk had plenty of chances on the night, but were unable to make the breakthrough, with Athlone - who were captained by ex-Lilywhite Darren Meenan - giving as good as they got.

In search of an equaliser, the hosts poured forward in the closing stages, but, despite getting clear-cut openings, they were unable to find a breakthrough - and had to call on debutant 'keeper Aaron McCarey to prevent Town from doubling their winning margin at the death.

I am prepared to be corrected but I believe that is the first competitive game Athlone have won on the pitch since August 12th 2017. — Dave Donnelly (@YeSecondPost) February 18, 2019

Next up is an away trip to Ballybofey to take on Finn Harps on Friday night.

Dundalk FC: Aaron McCarey; Aaron McNally, Daniel Cleary, Stephen Folan, Dean Jarvis; Dylan Hand, Jordan Flores (Jordan Maguire 73); Daniel Kelly, Lido Lotefa, Mark Hanratty; Georgie Kelly

Subs not used: Ross Treacy (gk), Mark Traynor, Cian Lee, Jamie Wynne, James Carroll

Athlone Town: Aaron Myles; Evan White, Ciaran Grogan, Gavin Kearney, Dean Casey; Darren Meenan (Sodiq Oguntola 90), Rhys Gorman (Aaron Brilly 63), Kealan Dillon, Shane Dunne, Kaleem Simon; John Morgan (Dean Williams 58)

Subs: Kyle Hogan, Aaron Brilly, Josh Hogan, Dean Williams, Squidic Olatola, Cian Byrne, Gargar Ta-Uway