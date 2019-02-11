Louth's Offaly hero, Sam Mulroy: 'We haven't really spoken about going up, the goal is just to perform in every game'

You wait 22 months for a National League victory and suddenly two arrive on the trot…

And now Louth forward Sam Mulroy reckons there has been a shift in mentality, even among supporters, many of whom entered the field to celebrate with Wayne Kierans’ men following Sunday’s dramatic triumph over Offaly.

“A lot of people are negative from last year and it’s hard to block it out,” the Naomh Máirtín forward said.

“We get a lot of bad press and everyone is negative outside the group, but this year we came back under Wayne and had a lot of positive thoughts in-house.

“The Longford game, we probably should have won at home, but it’s been nice to come back with two wins, and having the fans on the pitch at the end, it’s brilliant to have them supporting us, and seeing the Geraldines kids down today, too.

“There’s been a massive mentality switch for us since the Longford game.”

The win now has the Reds firmly placed in the top-half of Division Three ahead of Sligo’s visit to Drogheda in a fortnight’s time.

Indeed, the comfort of a three-point cushion over Offaly, who occupy the first relegation place, is a significant advantage which didn’t look altogether likely following the round one loss to Longford.

“Four points from six, we should be six out of six.

“We haven’t really spoken about going up, the goal is just to perform in every game.

“It’s nice that we’re not looking down the table, sitting on four points, it takes the pressure off.”