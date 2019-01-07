Dundalk athlete Kate O'Connor sets new Irish pentathlon record after stunning performance in Sheffield

Dundalk’s Kate O’Connor improved her own Irish indoor pentathlon record to 4174 points in securing gold medals in both the English Senior and U20 Championships in Sheffield on Sunday.

The St. Gerard’s AC member, who was eighth when representing Northern Ireland in last year’s Commonwealth Games, added 24 points to the previous record total she set in Estonia during the last 12 months.

The 18-year-old’s new mark is a world lead total for 2019, while her performance set a new Irish senior record.

Her efforts included a 5.98m long jump, 13.27m shot put and a time of 9.14 in the hurdles, while she cleared 1.74m in the high jump.

O’Connor finished ahead of English athletes Ellen Barber and Lucy Turner.

Currently a student at St. Vincent’s, she will begin an athletics scholarship at the University of Texas next autumn.