Knockbridge's David Hoey was among those celebrating a win at Dundalk Stadium on Friday night

Runners from traps one and 4 were the ones to back on Friday night's Dundalk Stadium card. Each had four winners, Mystic Yapper the first to carry the black sheet to victory.

David Hoey's Knockbridge runner was one of six debutantes in the opening 400 and the home-bred - by Droopys Jet ex Mystic Must - set himself up for a comfortable 22.12 win with a smart exit.

The semi-finals of the Friends of Dundalk Stadium 525 featured on the card, and though beaten, Stephen Thornton's Bit Of China is not without a chance in this weekend's final of the €750-to-the-winner event. The Blackrock-based bitch didn't get a clear run early on, and was well in arrears at one point. A storming finish got the daughter of Kinloch Brae to within a half-length of the Drogheda runner, Valeries Express, at the line.

Thornton did better later on with Bit Of Boston. The litter-sister of the sweepstake runner-up was ideally suited by the 550 trip, putting in a strong finish to win by a half-length for a third career win.