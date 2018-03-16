Kearney named in Irish team for Saturday's Six Nations encounter with England

Rob Kearney will earn his 82nd cap on Saturday when he lines out at full-back for Ireland against England at Twickenham.

A win for Joe Schmidt's side would see the Irish claim the Grand Slam for only the second time since 1948. It would also mark the second Grand Slam success of Kearney's career following his part in the 2009 win.

Last weekend's victory over Scotland, coupled with the English defeat in Paris, saw Ireland claim the Six Nations title, the fourth of Kearney's career. The Leinster man was awarded Man of the Match for his performance.

In all, Schmidt has opted for seven Leinster players in his starting XV for the match in London.

Ireland squad vs England, Saturday, March 17

15. Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster) 82 caps

14. Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 66 caps

13. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster)

12 Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 6 caps

11. Jacob Stockdale (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 8 caps

10. Johnny Sexton (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 72 caps

9. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 63 caps

1. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 77 caps

2. Rory Best (Banbridge/Ulster) 110 caps Captain

3. Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 22 caps

4. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 7 caps

5. Iain Henderson (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 37 caps

6. Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 46 caps

7. Dan Leavy (UCD/Leinster) 8 caps

8. CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 22 caps

Replacements

16. Sean Cronin (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 60 caps

17. Jack McGrath (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 46 caps

18. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 6 caps

19. Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 57 caps

20. Jordi Murphy (Lansdowne/Leinster)

19 caps 21. Kieran Marmion (Corinthians/Connacht)

20 caps 22. Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Leinster)

9 caps 23. Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 2 caps