Rugby
PREVIEW | Dundalk RFC looking to continue promotion quest in derby date with Boyne RFC
Dundalk RFC's Derek Williams. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)
Dundalk RFC will look to build upon their morale-boosting, potentially season-defining, victory over Ashbourne RFC last week when they host this afternoon's derby with Boyne RFC at Mill Road (Kick-off:
Mike Walls' men came from behind to claim a seventh win of the campaign last week, with the prolific Derek Williams crossing for the winning try in the
While it was a victory that banished the demons of earlier on the season, where Dundalk lost a 20-point lead against the league leaders to lose by the minimum, the most significant aspect of the win was that it saw the Mill Road men go within two-points of the top-of-the-table.
Boyne head down the M1 in search of points that would lift them away from the base of the league standings. Though they don't look in any immediate danger with a game in-hand - against title favourites Enniscorthy - and nine-points above bottom side Monkstown, seventh-place would see them enter a relegation play-off. But, with
And, this apart, they will have plenty of motivation considering the manner of their defeat in the reverse fixture where Dundalk recovered from an early 12-0 deficit to prevail 26-20; Daragh Conroy and Tiernan Gonnelly grabbing crucial tries towards the finish.
Having endured a mixed day in Ashbourne, Dundalk will hope out-half Gearóid McDonald can resume his usual high-standards
The hosts have almost a full bill of health going into this one with prop John Smith the only concern.
Verdict: Dundalk RFC
