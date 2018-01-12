Former Louth GAA player Nally appointed manager of top Dublin club

Former Louth and Newtown Blues 'keeper Colm Nally has been appointed as manager of Dublin senior outfit Castleknock.

Nally had been strongly linked with the Louth senior team vacancy prior to Pete McGrath's appointment having worked with the players during Colin Kelly's term in the role, however, he has now joined up with the 2016 Dublin Senior Football Championship finalists. Among the players at his disposal will be two-time All-Star Ciarán Kilkenny.

A highly-rated coach, the Dubliner led Meath side St. Colmcille's to last year's All-Ireland Intermediate Club Football Championship final where a Lee Keegan-inspired Westport accounted for them at Croke Park.

Within Louth, Nally has managed both the Blues and Naomh Máirtín, while he coached the Blues' two-in-a-row Minor Championship winning teams of 2014 & '15.

His eldest son, Ross, is currently involved with the Louth senior team.