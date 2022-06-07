Search

07 Jun 2022

Rising building costs to keep house prices at boom levels

Rising building costs to keep house prices at boom levels

Reporter:

David Power

07 Jun 2022 11:28 AM

Rising costs for building materials will keep house prices at record highs, a report from the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) finds. 

“Leading indicators show pressures building up in relation to input prices, which could have a knock-on effect on housing prices,” the report states.

Annual inflation for building and construction materials was 18.2pc in April.

"Figures show the rate of increase in average property prices has been declining on a monthly basis since the middle of last year, which may reflect increasing housing supply," Brian Hayes, CEO of the Banking and Payments Federations pointed out.

"With the most recent data showing there were 32,456 units commenced in the twelve months to April 2022, this is a healthy sign of the pipeline for completions," he added.

The latest report shows that residential property price inflation accelerated again in Q4 2021, with prices up by 14.4% in the twelve months to December 2021, compared with an increase of 2.2% in the year to September 2021.

The CSO’s national index was only 4% lower than its highest level in April 2007 and the highest level since March 2008.
Prices for new dwellings were 5.1% up year on year, while prices of existing dwellings 16.7% higher.

Prices in Dublin rose by 13.1% in the year to December 2021, with house prices in Dublin increasing by 13.5% year on year and apartment prices in the county by 11.3%.

Residential property price inflation outside Dublin rose by 15.4% year on year.

"Twelve counties had standardised rent levels of more than €1,000, the most since the data series began, and led by
Dublin at €1,916. Carlow and Waterford joined the four Dublin Commuter counties, plus Cork, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois and Limerick as the counties with average rents above €1,000," the report adds. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media