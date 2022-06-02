Search

02 Jun 2022

Govt seeks expressions of interest for design of national HIV/AIDS monument

Mary McFadden

02 Jun 2022

The government is seeking expressions of interest for the design of a national HIV/AIDS monument. 

The monument will serve as a reminder of the people who have died from the illness since AIDS was first clinically diagnosed in Ireland 40 years ago, as well as those who still live with it. 

It will also remind people of a time when people with HIV/AIDS were treated with stigma and fear, particularly due to a lack of information. 

Both professional and non-professional artists and teams can apply, with ten applicants shortlisted by a jury at stage one. 

Those shortlisted will then be invited to develop their stage one submissions and submit detailed proposals, including project concept, design proposal and drawings and images. 

Rules state the monument must take a physical form and represent "hope out of sadness". 

It should be representative of individuals, families and communities impacted by HIV and AIDS including LGBTQI+, people who use drugs intravenously, people who acquired HIV through contaminated blood products and people from migrant backgrounds. 

Financial value of the commission will be negotiated by the Office for Public Works (OPW) with the person or team whose design is chosen, but shall not exceed €200,000. 

This figure includes artists' fees, materials, transport, insurance, expenses, and photography. 

The monument is expected to be completed and ready for unveiling at the People's Gardens in Phoenix Park in June 2023. 

Send submissions to artmanagementmonument@opw.ie by 12 noon on July 14 2022 for consideration. 

For more details on eligibility and format of submissions, click here

