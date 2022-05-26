Search

26 May 2022

Child benefit should be cut for parents of children who miss school regularly - TD

Child benefit should be cut for parents of children who miss school regularly - TD

Reporter:

David Power

26 May 2022 3:43 PM

Parents whose children miss school regularly should have their child benefit payments cut, according to Deputy Denis Naughten. 

New figures show Tusla, the Child and Family Agency, has sent warning letters to nearly 3,000 parents over the past seven years, over the issue, Deputy Naughten said.

He said he knew of a story of children getting up in the morning, making their own lunches and then standing at the door in the hope that one of the parents will bring them to school.

The children ended up missing a substantial amount of school, until the parents were fined, he said. 

"Surely it makes far more sense, at a much earlier stage, where the Department of Social Welfare tells them 'if you don't bring them to school, your child benefit will be suspended', which is the law and that will actually be enforced," Deputy Naughton said on local radio. 

He said it makes far more sense to suspend the payment of child benefit than Tusla "dragging parents to court and potentially fining or jailing them". 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media