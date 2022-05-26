Date of Leaving Cert results may not be confirmed for weeks

Leaving Cert students may not get a date for their results until after the exams start on June 8.

While it is hoped the results will return to an August date, it is believed the announcement of the actual date could still be some weeks away.

Concerns have been raised that results could be as late as September, this year.

Two reasons have been given for the uncertainty over the date of results. One of those is because a second sitting of the exams in July for those affected by Covid, illness, family bereavement etc.

The second reason is a guarantee that results overall will be no lower than 2021.

Wexford TD Paul Kehoe, who is Chair of the Joint Committee on Education, Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, said urgent clarity is needed so students, their families and the higher-level institutions can best prepare for the upcoming academic term.

Mr Kehoe said: “As the class of 2022 face into their Leaving Cert exams, they still do not know the date they will receive their results."

He said "urgent clarity" is needed so that students and their families can prepare for the upcoming academic term.

"Students need a clear picture of the timeframe in which they will know their results, get their CAO offers and move forward with their plans. Students obviously cannot search for accommodation for their first year of higher education, training or an apprenticeship if they do not yet know where they will be based," Deputy Keogh said.