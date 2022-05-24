Teen cyclist in serious condition after collision with truck
Gardai are seeking witnesses to a serious road traffic collision involving a teenager on a bicycle and a truck.
Emergency services attended the scene at Russellstown, Miltown, Tuam, Co Galway yesterday (Tuesday May 23) after being alerted to the collision.
The teenage cyclist was taken to University Hospital Galway to be treated for his injuries and has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital, where his condition is described as serious.
The road was closed -- and has since reopened - to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators.
Gardaí in Tuam are particularly appealing to witnesses with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 708 40, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
