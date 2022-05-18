Search

18 May 2022

Two men die in separate road collisions within hours of each other

18 May 2022 10:11 AM

A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash in Co Kerry.

The crash, which left a man in his 60s dead, involved no other vehicles and happened at around 4pm yesterday (May 17). 

Gardai said the man was pronounced dead at the scene at Springfield, Ballyvelly, in Tralee.

The body of the man has been removed to University Hospital Kerry and the crash site is being examined.

It was also confirmed that another man in his 60s had died in a single-vehicle crash in Co Cork.

Gardai said the crash happened at around 1.30pm in Drishanebeg, Skibbereen.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been taken to Cork University Hospital, where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Gardai said a forensic team conducted a technical examination of the scene. 

