Two young motorcyclists killed on Irish roads in seven days

Two young motorcyclists have been involved in fatal collisions on Irish roads in the last week.

According to Gardai, a motocyclist in his 30s was killed yesterday (Monday March 14) after colliding with a car on the main Limerick to Shannon road.

It follows a separate incident on Monday March 7 whereby a man in his 20s was involved in a single vehicle collision on Bóthar na dTreabh in Galway City.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The body of the man in his 30s was taken to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem will take place in due course.

The driver and four passengers of the car the motorcycle collided with were uninjured and did not require medical attention.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to the collisions to come forward, particularly road users with dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

According to the RSA, motorcyclists are over-represented in collision statistics in Ireland, making up less than 2% of licensed vehicles but 10% of road deaths.

Motorcylists are reportedly six times more likely to be killed on Irish roads than any other road user.