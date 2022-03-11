Search

11 Mar 2022

Taoiseach to meet Boris Johnson and attend Ireland's game at Twickenham at weekend

11 Mar 2022 4:17 PM

Taoisech Micheál Martin is to meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the weekend as part of a programme of events to mark St Patrick’s Day.

The leaders will discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine as well as the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Following his trip to the UK, Mr Martin will travel to Washington DC where he will meet US president Joe Biden.

On Friday the Taoiseach will attend a reception hosted by the Lord Mayor of the City of London Vincent Keaveny, where he will meet members of the business community from the UK and Ireland.


Prime Minister Boris Johnson (right) and Taoiseach Micheal Martin at Hillsborough Castle (Brian Lawless/PA)

On Saturday, the Taoiseach will attend an Enterprise Ireland business event and roundtable at the Embassy of Ireland.

Mr Martin will then watch the Six Nations match between Ireland and England at Twickenham, which will include a bilateral meeting with Mr Boris Johnson.

It is expected the leaders will discuss Irish and British relations and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

The day will conclude with a dinner at which the Taoiseach will be guest of honour of the St Patrick’s Day Ball Committee.

On Sunday, the Taoiseach will attend London’s St Patrick’s Day festival and parade, which this year will celebrate “community” and key workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Taoiseach will then travel to Washington DC for a series of engagements.


A green fountain at the White House in the US for St Patrick’s Day (Niall Carson/PA)

On Tuesday a cultural programme will include a ceremony in honour of the late former SDLP leader and civil rights campaigner John Hume, a Tourism Ireland reception and a performance of Riverdance.

A spokesman for the Government said Wednesday will feature a series of economic engagements, including a Women in Business Executive roundtable, a US Chamber of Commerce and Science Foundation Ireland event, and the Ireland Funds’ 30th National Gala.

On St Patrick’s Day, the Taoiseach will attend a series of events at the White House and Capitol Hill, including a breakfast hosted by US vice president Kamala Harris, the Speakers Lunch on Capitol Hill, a bilateral between the Taoiseach and Mr Biden, as well as the traditional Shamrock Ceremony and Ambassador’s St Patrick’s Day Reception.

In meetings, the leaders are expected to discuss the cultural and economic ties between Ireland and the US, as well as the situation in Ukraine and ongoing support for the Good Friday Agreement.

