Visa waiver for Ukrainians fleeing war ruled out by UK Home Secretary
Priti Patel ruled out a visa waiver for Ukrainians fleeing the conflict with Russia because of fears that Moscow’s troops and extremists could seek to come to the UK.
The Home Secretary, who has come under intense political pressure from MPs across the Commons to do more to allow Ukrainian refugees to reach the UK, insisted she was taking action to open safe routes.
She told MPs she was following the “strongest security advice” as she rejected the call to scrap the need for visas.
“Over the weekend I have seen members of this House calling for full visa waivers for all Ukrainians,” Ms Patel said.
“Security and biometric checks are a fundamental part of our visa approval process worldwide and will continue, as they did for the evacuation of people from Afghanistan.
“That is vital to keep British citizens safe and to ensure that we are helping those in genuine need, particularly as Russian troops are now infiltrating Ukraine and merging into Ukrainian forces.
“Intelligence reports also state the presence of extremist groups and organisations who threaten the region but also our domestic homeland.
“We know all too well what Putin’s Russia is willing to do, even on our soil, as we saw through the Salisbury attack.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.