GUIDE: Four ways to support people in Ukraine right now

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine yesterday (Thursday February 24), and the images and stories emerging from the attack are harrowing.

By the end of the first day, the Ukrainian government said 137 civilians and military personnel had been killed.

Horrific Russian rocket strikes on Kyiv. Last time our capital experienced anything like this was in 1941 when it was attacked by Nazi Germany. Ukraine defeated that evil and will defeat this one. Stop Putin. Isolate Russia. Severe all ties. Kick Russia out of everywhete. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 25, 2022

In the face of such senseless violence, it can be easy to feel hopeless and powerless – but if you’re wondering how you could help people in Ukraine, there might be some ways.

These are a few ways you can help from home…

Donate to relevant charities

More than anything, children in Ukraine need peace. pic.twitter.com/vkyIsDcpnB — UNICEF (@UNICEF) February 24, 2022

If you’re able to afford it, donating money to various charities will go a long way to supporting those on the ground.

UNICEF executive director Catherine M. Russell said in a statement: “UNICEF is working across eastern Ukraine to scale up life-saving programmes for children. This includes trucking safe water to conflict-affected areas; prepositioning health, hygiene and emergency education supplies as close as possible to communities near the line of contact; and working with municipalities to ensure there is immediate help for children and families in need. UNICEF-supported mobile teams are also providing psychosocial care to children traumatised by the chronic insecurity.”

Donate here: unicef.org/ukraine/en/donate-now

High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said the UN Refugee Agency is “working with the authorities, UN and other partners in Ukraine and is ready to provide humanitarian assistance wherever necessary and possible”. Donate here: donate.unrefugees.org.uk

“There are no winners in war but countless lives will be torn apart. We remain firmly committed to support all affected populations in Ukraine and countries in the region.”– Video message by @FilippoGrandi, High Commissioner for Refugees ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/mrtfgbm2lG — UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) February 24, 2022

Sunflower Of Peace is a local charity gathering medical supplies for paramedics and doctors on the front lines. Donate here: facebook.com/donate/507886070680475

The British Red Cross has launched an urgent appeal to help Ukraine – you can send your money here: donate.redcross.org.uk/appeal/ukraine-crisis-appeal

Finally, head to United Help Ukraine (unitedhelpukraine.org) to support a charity focused on providing humanitarian aid to those in need, as well as raising awareness of the conflict.

Write to your TD

Writing a letter to your local TD can help put pressure on the government to act. This could encourage Micheál Martin's administration to put harsher sanctions on Russia.

Ireland's Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, today (Friday February 25) lifted visa requirements between Ukraine and Ireland which she stated applies "to all Ukranians".

Support local journalism

Russia is attacking Ukraine. We are staying on the ground and bringing you the news you can trust. Support us so that we can continue working for you GoFundMe https://t.co/2rQHaZEpko, Patreon https://t.co/iNjWfwvs1X. Crypto:BTCbc1q444wayyye4jke3ty87sdvm77dwkysz9hwcyu6u — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) February 25, 2022

The fact we’re so up to date with what’s happening in Ukraine is largely down to the tireless work of journalists reporting on the ground.

To help them continue this crucial work, follow the news from local sources such as The Kyiv Independent (kyivindependent.com – you can also donate on its website) and The New Voice of Ukraine (english.nv.ua).

Educating yourself on the history and nuances of the crisis from respected sources before speaking about it online will help tackle disinformation.

Join a peace protest

This might not seem as direct a way to help Ukrainians as, for example, donating money – but it could still have a big impact.

Joining a peace protest (if you are able to do so and feel comfortable being in a crowd) is a public way of showing your support for the people of Ukraine, and putting pressure on those in powerful positions to help those affected.