2 Johnnies apologise after being tackled for 'sexist' content

Tipperary comedy duo and new 2FM radio presenters, the 2 Johnnies, have been forced to apologise after being called out for 'sexist' material on their separate podcast and social media channels.

Johnny McMahon and Johnny O'Brien issued the apology after Holly Cairns TD claimed some of their content was "virulently sexist."

The Social Democrats Deputy was quoted in Thursday's Irish Independent to condemn the inclusion of sexist slogans from car stickers which were included in teaser clips for the duo's new RTE 2FM show, Drive It, which started this week.

The video has since been deleted but made reference to slogans the pair shared with the thousands of listeners to their separate podcast series. The comments or content was not aired at any stage on 2FM.

In a recent podcast episode, they jokingly read the slogans, which included, “Workin’ the land and droppin* the hand”; “Tyres are like women, no good unless they are squealing” and “She’s not a princess, she’s a sl*t." The pictures of the stickers were sent to the 2 Johnnies podcast before being read aloud and shared by Johnny Smacks and Johnny B.

“Sexist comments, in which women are objectified and demeaned, are incredibly insidious and contribute to a toxic culture in which women feel unsafe. Dressing these remarks up as banter or jokes does nothing to dull their damaging impact,” Deputy Cairns remarked.

In response on Thursday afternoon, they released an apology via social media. Laura Fox is filling in for their 2FM slot on Thursday from 3pm to 6pm. It was due to be their fourth show since launching on Monday. 2FM bosses are understood to be "reviewing the matter."

A number of their followers on Facebook responded in support for the comic duo.

One said: "It's not your opinions of women it's just a few stickers! Half of your fanbase is women and if they were offended they wouldn’t still be listening!"

Another female user also appeared to make light of the controversy: "Why would you apologise. Jesus who could be offended by laughing at bumper stickers. Madness! Some of the funniest content I’ve seen, to be honest. Don’t worry about the snowflakes."

The 2 Johnnies podcast is the most listened to in the country and 2FM bosses have said they brought them onboard for their "incredible chemistry and content." They have also featured in a number of shows on RTE television, including a series in America last year.