Covid -19 patients in ICU drop to new low

The number of Covid-19 patients requiring ICU care has fallen to its lowest number since early September.

Latest figures show that there are just 53 Covid-19 patients requiring ICU treatment. That number is the lowest figure since September 4 last, when there were 52 Covid-19 patients in ICU.

There were 634 patients with Covid-19 in hospital on Monday, a slight increase on previous days.

However, Monday generally tends to have the highest number of the week as more patients are cared for in hospital after the weekend.

On Sunday there were 594 patients requiring hospital treatment with Covid-19.

The latest low ICU figures come on the same day as the three leaders of the coalition met to discuss the relaxation of mask-wearing rules.

It comes ahead of a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, at which ministers are expected to accept the advice from health officials.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed last Friday that the Government would be accepting the guidance from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) that will bring an end to mandatory mask wearing.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has recommended an end to the mandatory wearing of masks, but they will be advisory in healthcare settings and on public transport.