Search

04 Feb 2022

National CAMHS audit must look beyond just medication, says ADHD Ireland

National CAMHS audit must look beyond just medication, says ADHD Ireland

National CAMHS audit must look beyond just medication, says ADHD Ireland

Reporter:

Reporter

04 Feb 2022 6:06 PM

The voices of children in Ireland with ADHD must be heard in planned audit of the Children and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS). 

That's according to advocacy group and national charity, ADHD Ireland, which released a statement today (Friday February 4) following the publication of a "shocking" South Kerry CAMHS report in January. 

CEO of ADHD Ireland, Ken Kilbride, said, "Following on from the publication of the recent South Kerry CAMHS report we can only echo the words of An Taoiseach Micheál Martin T.D. when he said it was an ‘unacceptable' and ‘profoundly serious issue'. 

A national audit of 72 CAMHS teams is due to take place, with Mr Kilbride encouraging a holistic approach to the treatment of children with ADHD and advising against limiting the issue to prescribing only. 

Mr Kilbride said, "Any audit that simply just looks at medication, is frankly missing half the picture when it comes to the treatment of children with ADHD." 

However, he welcomed the appointment of the Inspector of Mental Health Services at the Mental Health Commission, Dr Susan Finnerty, to carry out the audit and review. 

He added: "[The outcome] will have an impact on children with ADHD in CAMHS. Therefore, Dr Finnerty’s experience will be of great value in carrying out a thorough and comprehensive review." 

ADHD Ireland also expressed concern regarding recent public commentary of CAMHS and children with ADHD. 

Mr Kilbride added: “There has always been concern among parents around their children and ADHD medication. It is accepted that ADHD medication can have side effects, however headlines linking ADHD medication and turning children into zombies, is dangerous. 

"While we cannot comment on individual cases, Dr Maskey’s report on South Kerry CAMHS clearly states ADHD specific treatments have a solid evidence base, the adverse effects are well understood and treatment using accepted European guidelines is safe and effective." 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media