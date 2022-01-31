Search

02 Feb 2022

Hospital numbers for Covid-19 patients remain low, despite slight increase

Hospital numbers for Covid-19 patients remain low, despite slight increase

Reporter:

David Power

31 Jan 2022 6:24 PM

The number of Covid-19 patients requiring treatment in hospital remains under 700, despite a slight rise since the weekend. 

Monday typically records the highest number of the week, with 692 patients with Covid-19 in hospital today. 

Of that figure, 75 patients required intensive care treatment. 

This figure was a slight increase on Sunday's ICU total of 66. 

That number was the lowest figure in ICU with Covid-19 since May of last year. 

The numbers for Covid-19 patients requiring hospital and ICU care have been on a downward trajectory since early January. 

The positive news on hospital numbers in recent weeks come as international travel restrictions ease tomorrow.  

From 1 February 2022, Covid vaccine certificates for primary vaccination series will not be accepted for travel if more than 270 days (approx. 9 months) have passed since the final dose in the primary vaccine series. Vaccine certificates based on booster/additional doses are not time-limited.

Passengers without proof of vaccination as above, or proof of recovery from COVID-19 in the prior 6 months, must show evidence of a negative ('not detected') PCR test result taken within 72 hours prior to arriving in Ireland.

From February 1, passengers can travel to Ireland with accepted proof of vaccination for Novavax (Nuvaxovid), which was recently approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).  

An EU Digital COVID Certificate can be used as evidence for travel of COVID-19 vaccination, booster vaccination, recovery from COVID-19, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Find out how to get your Digital CVID Certificate at www.gov.ie/dcc

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media