Govt issues reminder not to cut or burn hedgerows between March 1 and August 31

The Irish public is being reminded that the cutting, burning or destruction of vegetation growing in any hedge or ditch between March 1 and August 31 is prohibited.

The notice was released today (Tuesday January 25) by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, citing Section 40 of the Wildlife Act 1976 to ensure protection for hedgerows across Ireland.

Important for biodiversity, hedgerows provide food and shelter for animals as well as corridors between habitats.

The prohibition doesn't apply to summertime trimming of hedges in the ordinary course of gardening, the clearance of vegetation from roads for construction works, or the looping, trimming or removal of a tree in regards to Section 70 of the Roads Act 1993.

Section 70 provides that: "The owner or occupier of land shall take all reasonable steps to ensure that a tree, shrub, hedge or other vegetation on the land is not a hazard or potential hazard to persons using a public road and that it does not obstruct or interfere with the safe use of a public road or the maintenance of a public road."

The NPWS recommends that "reasonable steps" can be taken between September 1 and February 28.

The service reportedly took 31 prosecution cases in 2021 and hopes fewer will be necessary this year.

However, people are asked to report any suspicions of hedge-cutting between the prohibited dates of March 1 to August 31 to local NPWS offices or a local Garda station.

This can be done by taking a note of the place, date and time, any vehicle registration numbers involved and by taking a photograph if possible.