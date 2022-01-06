Search

06 Jan 2022

Two politicians among four men to stand trial over alleged role in golf dinner event

Two politicians among four men to stand trial over alleged role in golf dinner event

Reporter:

David Power

The trial of two politicians and two hoteliers over their alleged breach of Covid restrictions in organising a golf society dinner is to begin on Thursday in Co Galway.

Galway East Independent TD Noel Grealish (55), former Fianna Fail senator Donie Cassidy (75), John Sweeney (60) and his son James Sweeney (32), owners of the Station House Hotel, face charges related to organising the Oireachtas Golf Society event during pandemic restrictions.

All men face a single charge that on August 19, 2020 they organised an event that contravened the Health Act 1947, as amended, to prevent, limit, minimise or slow the spread of Covid-19.

The alleged offences relate to a dinner which took place at the Station House Hotel, Clifden on August 19 2020 that was attended by 81 people.


Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe came under pressure to resign following his attendance at the golf dinner (PA)

Deputy Grealish, of Carnmore, was the golf society’s captain, while Mr Cassidy, of Castlepollard, Co Westmeath, was its president.

The public backlash over the event led to the resignation of then agriculture minister Dara Calleary, while a number of other Fianna Fail and Fine Gael senators lost the party whip.

They have since been reinstated.

European Commissioner Phil Hogan also resigned over the matter.

Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe, now Supreme Court Justice, who also attended the event, came under pressure to resign his position.

Mr Justice Woulfe insisted his actions did not warrant him losing his job.

Former chief justice Susan Denham carried out an investigation into the “golf-gate” episode and found the judge’s conduct did not justify calls for his resignation.

The Oireachtas Golf Society has since been disbanded.

The trial is expected to take up to five days with more than 50 prosecution witnesses set to be called.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media