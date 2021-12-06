Search

06 Dec 2021

Unmasked students should not be excluded from primary schools -latest Dept advice

New guidance for principals to 'resolve issues' on mask-wearing in primary schools

Reporter:

David Power

In a relaxation of rules on mandatory mask-wearing for primary school children from 3rd class up, the Department of Education has said it is not the intention to exclude children, with schools urged to take a pragmatic approach. 

The Department of Education has revised last week's controversial instruction issued to schools, which directed that older children should be refused entry to primary schools if they decline to wear a mask without medical reason.

New guidance on the matter issued this morning by the department in a Frequently Asked Questions format, outlines that "it is not intended that any child will be excluded from a school in the first instance".

Primary school principals now have the flexibility to excuse pupils from wearing face coverings if they feel it is “not appropriate” for the child’s needs.

It has been reported that doctors received a lot of requests from people seeking proof of medical exemption from mask-wearing for their child. 

Speaking on RTÉ Radio's Morning Ireland, Dr Mary Favier, president of the ICGP and Nphet member said it had been an issue last week. 

"GPs were very busy with the exemption of masks but that's largely died down,” she said. 

The new guidance from the Department of Education outlines that "every effort should be made to clearly communicate the public health reasons behind the wearing of a face mask".

It also urges that a "a solution focused engagement between the school and the child's parents or guardians should take place with a view to resolving issues".

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media