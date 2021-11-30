Big majority of people feel they spend more time online now than a year ago - CSO survey finds

The Central Statistics Office published new figures from a snapshot of results from the 'Our Lives Online' CSO Pulse Survey.

This report includes insights into how much of our work, education, and social lives have moved online since the pandemic.

The survey ran from November 2 - November 16 and received 10,797 responses.

Our Lives Online:

67% of respondents felt that, outside of work or education, they are doing more online now than a year ago.

Over the same timeframe, just over six in ten (62%) feel they are spending more money online.

Six in ten people said they mainly look for retailers that are either based locally to them or elsewhere in Ireland regardless of price when shopping online.

95% of respondents said they use their Eircode when purchasing an item online.

83% of people who use social media interact with family or friends through social media.

Of the 83%, almost two in every three (65%) reported increased interaction with family or friends through this medium over the past year.

61% of respondents said they only use online banking.

Remote Working:

Of those who could work remotely, 28% of people said they would like to work that way all the time while 60% of people would prefer to work remotely some of the time when all restrictions are lifted.

45% of respondents in employment would consider moving house if they had the option of working remotely.

Almost three-quarters (74%) of remote workers feel they have more time on their hands and have more opportunities to do tasks such as exercising and spending more time with family and friends

For those not in employment, nearly six in ten (58%) said they would consider taking a job if their work could work be done remotely

Just under half (46%) of workers felt that working remotely would not affect their opportunities for promotion, 4% said it would affect these opportunities in a positive way, 22% in a negative way.

Remote Education:

93% of respondents who were in education at the start of the pandemic said they continued some or all of their studies online when public health restrictions were introduced.

Of these, 42% said their online education experience was positive.

68% of those that planned to return to or continue in education in the future said the availability of remote or blended learning would make them more likely to choose a course that offered a blended learning model.

Of those with no plans to return to, or continue in education in the future, over one in three (35%) said they would consider a change of mind if remote or blended learning was available.





(Image: Central Statistics Office)